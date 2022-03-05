Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rises By 49.2%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 25,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.29.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.
Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrica (CPYYY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.