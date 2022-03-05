Short Interest in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Grows By 48.0%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,719,400 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the January 31st total of 1,836,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,295.0 days.

PPRQF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

PPRQF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. 547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.