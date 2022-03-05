Short Interest in Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Rises By 46.3%

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIAN remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Friday. Cian has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIAN. Bank of America began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. VTB Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

