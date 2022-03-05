Short Interest in Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Rises By 46.3%

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CIAN remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Friday. Cian has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41.
About Cian (Get Rating)
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
