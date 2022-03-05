Short Interest in Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Expands By 47.1%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,600 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHWF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.98. 411,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,045. Columbia Care has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

Separately, reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

