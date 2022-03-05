Short Interest in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Grows By 56.3%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 22,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,154,000 after buying an additional 2,586,779 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,752 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,845 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 17,636,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,329,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

