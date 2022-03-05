Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expands By 50.6%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CULP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CULP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,376. Culp has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.
About Culp (Get Rating)
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
