Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expands By 50.6%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CULP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

CULP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,376. Culp has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

