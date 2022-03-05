Short Interest in CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Increases By 52.1%

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.39. 42,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,798. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor.

