Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Drops By 30.4%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,700 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,827.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

