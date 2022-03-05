Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Drops By 30.4%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,700 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,827.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai-ichi Life (DCNSF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.