Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Declines By 37.8%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of DIFTY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,533. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
