Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Declines By 37.8%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of DIFTY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,533. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

