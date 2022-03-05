Short Interest in Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rises By 49.0%

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dassault Aviation from €134.00 ($150.56) to €126.00 ($141.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Dassault Aviation stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.92. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 284. Dassault Aviation has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.08.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

