Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Increases By 48.7%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the January 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Document Security Systems by 297.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,411,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Document Security Systems by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 33,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Document Security Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Document Security Systems in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 4,199,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,848. Document Security Systems has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Direct Marketing, BioHealth Group, Securities, and Corporate. The Packaging and Printing segment operates in the paper board folding carton, smart packaging, and document security printing markets.

