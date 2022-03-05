Short Interest in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Increases By 46.0%

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,500 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 621,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.