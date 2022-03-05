Short Interest in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Increases By 46.0%

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,500 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 621,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of RDY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 581,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

