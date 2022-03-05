Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Grows By 50.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the January 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 73,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,019. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

