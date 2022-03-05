Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Increases By 50.0%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emclaire Financial by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Emclaire Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 100,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emclaire Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.01. 1,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. Emclaire Financial has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

