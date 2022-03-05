Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Declines By 30.5%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 41.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 484,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,049,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.