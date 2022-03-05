Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Drops By 31.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.