Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Expands By 48.9%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 664,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 260.5 days.

FNNTF stock remained flat at $$18.70 during midday trading on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $139.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

flatexDEGIRO AG engages in a pan-European online brokerage business. The firm provides services to private investors and traders. Its products include equities, bonds, ETPs, ETFs and mutual funds. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.