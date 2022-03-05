Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Increases By 49.5%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the January 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flora Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Flora Growth stock remained flat at $$1.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 527,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,304. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

