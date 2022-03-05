Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Rises By 56.4%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUPBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

FUPBY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,062. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $13.61.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

