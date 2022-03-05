Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Increases By 58.0%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the January 31st total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of HWKN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. 45,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,823. The company has a market cap of $980.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,042 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
HWKN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
