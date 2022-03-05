Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Decreases By 31.1%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,460.67) to €1,429.00 ($1,605.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $787.93.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.91. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1833 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (Get Rating)

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.