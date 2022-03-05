Short Interest in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expands By 56.7%

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,450,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE INFO remained flat at $$108.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $135.82.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

About IHS Markit (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.