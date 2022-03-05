Short Interest in Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Declines By 34.8%

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment stock remained flat at $$457.38 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.38 and a 200-day moving average of $539.91. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 12 month low of $457.38 and a 12 month high of $607.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

