Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Drops By 36.4%

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. 98,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $18.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.