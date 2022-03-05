Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Drops By 36.4%

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. 98,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $18.88.
About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc
