Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Rises By 50.0%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LBRMF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.13. 4,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,689. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

