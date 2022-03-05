Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Declines By 31.5%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LBUY opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

