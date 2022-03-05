Short Interest in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Grows By 50.2%

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the January 31st total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MGEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

In other MGE Energy news, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 58,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,689. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.