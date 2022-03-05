Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Decreases By 30.1%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

