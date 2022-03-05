Short Interest in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Decreases By 34.6%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. 4,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,843. Miromatrix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.