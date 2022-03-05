Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Decreases By 37.8%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:NUW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $17.77.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
