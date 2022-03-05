Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Drops By 35.9%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PainReform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PainReform in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PainReform in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PainReform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PainReform by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

PRFX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.01. 12,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. PainReform has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

