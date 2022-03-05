Short Interest in Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Expands By 50.0%

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFBX remained flat at $$16.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 165. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. Peoples Financial has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

