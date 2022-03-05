Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Declines By 31.4%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 293,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $13,442,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 976,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 220,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period.

NYSE:NRGX opened at $14.52 on Friday. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

