Short Interest in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Drops By 32.0%

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 27.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 468,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,260. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

