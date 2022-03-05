Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Decreases By 33.2%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 319,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 107,157 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

PPSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

