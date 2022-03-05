Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Expands By 53.7%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $289.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.88. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.
About Preformed Line Products (Get Rating)
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
