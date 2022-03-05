Short Interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Drops By 31.0%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 million, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.36.
Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
About Repro Med Systems
Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.
