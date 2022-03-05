Short Interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Drops By 31.0%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 million, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after buying an additional 40,263 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,599,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 954,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 225,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

