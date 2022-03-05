Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declines By 33.1%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 68,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Shares of FUND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,794. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.