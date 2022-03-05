Short Interest in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) Drops By 31.3%

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.6 days.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $131.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.3125 dividend. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 511,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

