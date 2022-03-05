Short Interest in Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Drops By 29.8%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 486.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZEVF opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. Suez has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

About Suez

SUEZ SA engages in the provision of water and waste management services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Water, Recycling and Recovery, Environmental Technology and Solutions (ETS), and Other. The Water segment offers water distribution and treatment services, particularly under concession contracts.

