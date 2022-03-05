Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Drops By 32.4%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDPI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 945,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

