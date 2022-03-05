Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Grows By 54.4%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the January 31st total of 932,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $58.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

