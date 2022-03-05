Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Showcase has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $70,094.59 and $3,738.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.61 or 0.06734329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,568.92 or 1.00229022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

