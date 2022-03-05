SIBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $478,890.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 787.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,386.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.11 or 0.06730994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.00265762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.18 or 0.00746913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00069419 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00425570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00295864 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,737,510 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

