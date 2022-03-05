SIBCoin (SIB) Price Reaches $0.0969

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 74% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $1.91 million and $961,623.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 701.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,737,029 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

