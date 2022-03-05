Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,468 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.14% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCR. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 317.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,848 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter worth $10,585,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $9,999,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition by 122.3% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 428,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLCR opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

