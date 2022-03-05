SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.64 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $90.64 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

