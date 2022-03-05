Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.16

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.16 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 119.40 ($1.60). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.60), with a volume of 2,236,439 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.16.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($90,567.56). Insiders purchased a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $11,699,000 over the last quarter.

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

