Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Down 3%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.30. 2,624,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,889,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

