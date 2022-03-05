Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Down 3%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.30. 2,624,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,889,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.