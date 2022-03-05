SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Up 56.9% in February

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 261,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $68.05. 111,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.48. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.29%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

